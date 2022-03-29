Fmr Amb. Jim Gilmore to Newsmax: Ukraine's Loss Would Intimidate Europe

The invasion of Ukraine is a message from the Kremlin to the world, Jim Gilmore, the former U. S ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Russia does not have to conquer all of the United States' allies to make the point it can intimidate and influence all of Europe when it can make that point by dominating Ukraine, Gilmore told "National Report," adding the United States has an obligation to maintain a leadership role "stronger now than it was before."

"This is an important point," Gilmore added. "They don't have to invade and conquer the way the old Soviet government did it in World War II if they can make the point they can dominate Ukraine by military force, terror, and war crimes."

If that happens, it will always be in the minds of people in Europe that they could be next, even though Russia might not physically invade them, Gilmore said, even if an invasion into places like the Baltic states, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, should not be ruled out.

Ukraine, Gilmore added, wants "no part of being part of a new Russian empire," which was Russian President Vladimir Putin's goal.

"I'm not sure he can do it now, after this heroic resistance by the Ukrainians," Gilmore said.

Meanwhile, the ongoing peace talks are "very significant," but also, "we should focus on the fact that they are very risky," he said.

"The Ukrainians do need to get a cease-fire just for the benefit of their citizens, but let's not be kidding ourselves here: The Russians are giving as little as they possibly can," Gilmore said. "The negotiations are very pivotal because they go to the questions of the sovereignty of Ukraine. If Russia can, through force and their war crimes and illegal aggression, impinge upon the Independence and sovereignty of Ukraine, they could do the same thing to other countries, starting with the Baltics."

Still, Gilmore stressed that the West can provide Ukraine with the weapons to defend the country, but the Ukrainians must make their own decisions on any agreement.

"It's very important that the principle, the integrity, and sovereignty of Ukraine be maintained," Gilmore said.

The former ambassador also commented on reports that two Ukrainian peace negotiators and Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after meeting in Kyiv in early March, which the Kremlin has denied.

"These are old KGB and FSB tactics," Gilmore said. "They already poisoned their ex-patriots in Britain, for heaven's sakes, which is a real attack on Britain at that time. This is an old practice.

"But I think it's stupid. I don't know what they're thinking about trying to do something like that in the middle of a war."

But still, he pointed out the Ukraine conflict is a "violent war of aggression" by the Russians, and "they're not to be trusted."

"They've already caused 10 million Ukrainians to have to leave their country," Gilmore said. "They're already killing thousands of Ukrainian soldiers.

'Their minimum goal might be to carve that part of eastern Ukraine the way they've already tried to carve off Crimea. At OSCE, when I was there as ambassador, we took a firm position that Ukraine ought to have its territorial integrity and that no conquest or any part of Ukraine was legitimate. I think that's what they're trying to get now through these negotiations and this illegal war."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here