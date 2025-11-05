Sen. Banks to Newsmax: Trump Right to Push Senate to End Filibuster

Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., told Newsmax on Wednesday he agrees with President Donald Trump's call to end the filibuster.

He said Republicans should not let Democrats block Trump's agenda.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Banks said he understands the president's frustration after Trump met with Senate Republicans earlier in the day.

"President Trump is exactly right," Banks said. "I understand why he's frustrated.

"I'm frustrated too. I'm brand new to the Senate, and it makes no sense to me why we have to comply with Democrats when we won the election."

Banks noted that Republicans now control the White House, House, and Senate — a rare alignment. He said that should allow them to "do everything we've ever dreamed of doing as Republicans."

"It's not just about reopening the government," he said. "It's about balancing the budget, about voter ID laws, about codifying President Trump's tariffs and his trade policy, and being tough on China."

Banks argued that keeping the filibuster only delays the inevitable.

"We know the Democrats are going to nuke the filibuster the first chance they get," he said. "So why don't we move forward and pass President Trump's agenda and go down in history?"

He said Trump warned senators that inaction could cost them control of Congress.

"If we just sit back and don't do anything and give in to the Democrats, we're going to lose the majorities in the midterms," Banks said. "But if we move forward and we're aggressive and pass this agenda that we were elected to fight for, then I think we win the majority."

Banks said some senators remain attached to tradition and precedent but must realize Democrats are "playing for keeps."

"They're going to pack the courts," he warned. "They're going to grow the Supreme Court.

"They're going to make Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C., states to give themselves permanent power in the United States Senate — the first chance that they get. And Republicans don't fight back hard enough.

"Donald Trump has taught us how to fight. We need to take a page from his playbook here and do what it takes to fight back, save the country, change the Senate rules if that's what it takes to do it.

"It's not just about reopening the government. It's about passing our agenda and going down in history for saving this great country."

