Sen. Banks to Newsmax: Ind. Has Role to Play in Helping GOP Redistrict

Indiana has a crucial role to play in helping Republicans win the midterms by carrying out redistricting in the state to counter what the Democrats have done to manipulate the system, Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Banks pointed out on "Wake Up America" that his state is very Republican and very pro-President Donald Trump and that the district lines should really reflect a 9-0 GOP advantage rather than the current 7-2 edge.

Banks said, "The votes are there in the state House, and I think they are getting closer in the state Senate to redraw the lines" when legislators return Dec. 1.

Banks accused Democrats of manipulating census data and gerrymandering in several states, including California, to tilt the political balance in their favor.

"There should already be seven or eight more Republican House seats, but the Democrats stole a lot of those seats with the census data. Now they're doing what they're doing in California."

He added, "There is a role here in Indiana to make up the difference. I hope that they do, and I think that they will because Indiana is that type of state."

Banks warned that if the Democrats steal the majority in the midterms next year, they are going to carry out impeachment hearings and "do everything they can to derail President Trump and undo all the good things that we have already done."

"We can't let them get away with that, and I think Indiana has a role to play in that."

He also slammed Democrats for their cynical use of the government shutdown.

Banks said, "The funding bill that we passed out of the Senate on Monday night, we did not give an inch to the Democrats. We did not give in to their unbelievable, ridiculous demands at all."

He added, "I hope voters remember it on Election Day" — all the unnecessary damage that Democrats caused the nation due to the shutdown.

