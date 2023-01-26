Rep. Banks to Newsmax: We Will Fight Back Against DirecTV

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., responding to calls from his constituents after AT&T-owned DirecTV's decision to drop Newsmax from its channel lineup, said his office will fight back against the satellite and streaming provider's move.

"My staff tells me that most of our phone calls that came from out of our district were criticizing me for being too pro-life, but the calls that came to me from our district were all outraged about Newsmax being dropped by DirecTV," Banks said Wednesday on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "You've got to know the good people of Indiana are paying attention to this."

Further, Banks said, his constituents are "upset about it and they want me to fight to keep you and Newsmax on their televisions. That's what they're going to do."

AT&T's DirecTV cut Newsmax's signal at midnight Tuesday, meaning its customers on the DirecTV's satellite service, its streaming service, and can no longer access the network.

DirecTV said it was taking the step as a "cost-cutting" measure and would not meet Newsmax's calls to pay a cable license fee.

The move has drawn outcry from conservatives, with several members of Congress demanding answers in a letter, others calling for congressional hearings. Former President Donald Trump slammed the move as being politically motivated.

Action You Can Take to Fight AT&T DirecTV's Censorship:

1. If you are a DirecTV customer call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air, or you can CANCEL!

[When you speak to a live operator, let them know you are aware NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.]

If you are an AT&T customer for any of their products or services, call them and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX or you will cancel. Call AT&T toll free at 888-855-2338 .

2. Call your Member of Congress or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T and DirecTV's censorship of conservative media like NEWSMAX!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.