Rep. Baird to Newsmax: Israel's Fight Protects World From Iranian Nukes

Israel is not only fighting to defend itself but the rest of the free world from the danger of Iran obtaining nuclear weapons, Rep. Jim Baird said on Newsmax on Saturday.

"I feel like Iran drew first blood on Oct. 7, and I think Israel has the right and the opportunity to defend themselves," the Indiana Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"I see them doing it very well. I don't think any of us would like to live in a situation where all your neighboring countries would like to destroy you and annihilate you."

At the same time, it is important that Iran not be able to have nuclear weapons, "and if we can continue to prevent that from happening, I think it's extremely important," Baird said.

He said President Donald Trump offered Iran the opportunity for a peaceful settlement, "but they decided not to do that."

"Unfortunately, there are dictators and individuals around the world who would like to annihilate other cultures, and this is the case that we have going on here," said Baird.

Meanwhile, when asked about whether he thinks the United States could be dragged into a long-term war between Iran and Israel, Baird said he knows Trump would prefer a peaceful settlement for the Middle East.

"But as long as you've got these types of people in the area and stirring up this kind of activity, we're going to continue to have to decide what we want to do," said the congressman.

