Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Jill Biden's 'Taco' Comment Shows Democrats' Bias

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Jill Biden's analogy of Hispanics to "breakfast tacos" earlier this week is why Republicans are polling better with the demographic ahead of November.

"This shows the inherent bias by the Democratic Party, just trying to stereotype an entire bloc of Americans," Reschenthaler said during an interview on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"This is why Republicans are polling about 54-55% with Hispanic voters," he continued. "The Hispanic voters know that the party that is pro-family, the party that is supportive of those that just want to show up and work and live their lives, those are values that the Republican Party has."

Reschenthaler compared the values of the GOP to Democrats, who he claimed "looks down upon different voting blocs," treating them as monolithic. Instead, he suggested that Hispanics are increasingly drawn to Republicans who "look at people as individuals."

The congressman's comments come as a series of blunders from the Biden administration and record inflation plague the Democrat's chances of winning the Hispanic vote in 2022 for the first time in decades.

President Joe Biden's approval among Hispanics sunk to a shocking 24% in June, compared to 58% who disapproved, a Quinnipiac University Poll found.

Meanwhile, a New York Times/Siena College survey released Wednesday showed Hispanics only favoring Democrats in the Midterm generic ballot by three percentage points, 41% to 38% who supported Republican candidates.

Just last month, Mexican-born Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, made history in South Texas by winning a nearly 85% Hispanic district that voted for Biden in 2020 by 4%, The Texas Tribune reported.

