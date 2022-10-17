Jill Biden to Newsmax: Wave of Cancer Diagnoses Coming After COVID

While COVID-19 has already been a devastating killer, Americans and their families are going to be facing some trying times ahead, first lady Jill Biden told Newsmax in an exclusive interview that aired Monday night.

"I think in the next couple of months you're going to see more cancers, the incidents, because people are going back and they're realizing, 'Gosh, I forgot to get my colonoscopy; I didn't get my mammogram; I didn't get my skin screening,'" Biden warned host Nancy Brinker of "Conversations With Nancy Brinker."

Jill Biden is making it a first lady priority to help Americans navigate the troublesome reality of fighting cancer.

"The worst thing in the world, and I've been through this with my son, and with my sister, and my mother and father, and when you hear the doctor say, 'You have cancer,' it's just like you freeze in time," she told Brinker in the interview that aired on "Prime News."

"You don't hear anything else. And we need to help people and families navigate the system. Where are the good doctors? Where are the trials? What's this going to mean as you go into survivorship of cancer? And what therapies are available? And what should you use: chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy?

"All these different things. They're all going to be new words to you. And you need somebody to help walk you through that, because it's so devastating."

Ultimately, she concluded, "prevention, early detection is the key, because if you catch it early you have so much better chance surviving breast cancer."

Brinker herself is a breast cancer survivor and the famed founder of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. She is also a founder of the Promise Fund of Florida, which seeks to reduce breast and cervical cancer by prevention, testing, and early treatment.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!