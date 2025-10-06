Jewish Students to Newsmax: Antisemitism Persists Despite Trump

Two Jewish college students told Newsmax on Monday that antisemitism on campus has not improved since President Donald Trump took office, and they say university leaders must do more to protect Jewish students as the Oct. 7 anniversary approaches.

Even with the Trump administration's crackdown on universities for not doing enough to stem antisemitism on campuses, Joel Harris said he's seen no "improvement" at the University of Connecticut.

"Jewish students on campus deserve the right to be apolitical and to not be tasked with defending themselves in front of campus and in front of this onslaught of anti-Israel, anti-Jewish messaging," Joel Harris told "National Report." "I haven't seen much of an improvement. The administration, particularly at UConn, my campus, has not done anything to protect these students."

Harris warned that many of those targeted are 18-year-olds living away from home for the first time and said the failure to act leaves young Jewish students exposed to harassment and intimidation.

"They're seeing horrible things, being called horrible things," he said. "There's a long way to go in terms of what college administrations need to do."

Meirav Solomon, a student at the University of Maryland, said the campus climate for Jewish students has "really shifted" since the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre and that many on campus no longer feel safe.

She praised the university's president, Darryll Pines, for his response, saying, "President Pines actually is really great. And I think he really has been really supportive. So I do feel really safe under him."

Still, Solomon urged broader action from university leaders nationwide.

"I think a lot more could be done. I think the administration could make wider statements, especially as October 7th is coming up again, the two-year anniversary of the terrorist attack," she said. "The general environment on campus is still really scary for Jewish students."

