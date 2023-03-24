×
Attorney Binnall to Newsmax: Bragg's 'Crazy' Trump Claims Debunked

alvin bragg arrives at court
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 24 March 2023 08:39 AM EDT

The delays in a New York grand jury's investigation into former President Donald Trump are coming because Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is having to regroup after witness testimony from attorney Robert Costello "completely debunked their entire crazy" narrative, constitutional attorney Jesse Binnall told Newsmax on Friday.

"I think what we read into this is that Alvin Bragg has this fictional case," Binnall, who represents Trump in other matters and not the Manhattan case, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They'll probably get back on track, but at the end of the day, prosecutors' offices can go at whatever speed they want to."

According to several press sources, the New York grand jury met Thursday on another case it is reviewing and postponed hearing testimony on the Trump case until Monday.

Bragg reportedly is also seeking to bring another witness in the Trump investigation before the grand jury next week.

Binnall said the end result will still be the same, as Bragg's office doesn't "care about the law."

"They're going to rush through a political prosecution of some sort, and the American people are going to see this exactly for what it is, a political prosecution against the strongest candidate [wanting] to put America first again," he said.

Meanwhile, The New York Post is reporting that a source from Bragg's office says a substantial number of assistant district attorneys are "shaking their heads" over Bragg's decision to pursue Trump, and Binnall said that shows there are some "honest people" in the DA's office.

"[They] know that you are not supposed to use the prosecution system, our law enforcement system, in order to go after your political enemies, something that Alvin Bragg should clearly have known but is ignoring," Binnall said. "They know there is absolutely no legal basis here, and what's more, they have even less of a factual basis for this case than a legal basis."

He added that there's an "old saying that when the law and the facts are on your side, argue the facts and when neither are on your side, yell, scream, and jump up and down."

And in Bragg's case, "that's all they're going to be doing in a New York courtroom is yelling and screaming and jumping up and down because as any honest lawyer knows, there is absolutely zero basis for going after Donald Trump," said Binnall.

Instead, he said, "what there is now is a federal basis, if we had honest federal prosecutors to go after Alvin Bragg for violating Donald Trump's civil liberties."

