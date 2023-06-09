Trump Attorney to Newsmax: Indictment Designed to 'Injure' Campaign

Donald Trump attorney Jesse Binnall, who is not representing the former president in the latest indictment case, told Newsmax on Friday that the Department of Justice is trying to "injure his campaign" by putting Trump through the legal process to defend himself.

"It's going to be very interesting to see what decisions are made at the district court level about how this case is tried," Binnall said on Newsmax's "National Report." "First of all, this case should never see a jury.

"This case should be dismissed on its face. There is no legal basis for this indictment, either under the Presidential Records Act or the Espionage Act, and that makes every single one of the other claims that are out there, like the obstruction claims, fail as a matter of course.

"And so I think, if this does make it to a jury, I think there's more of a chance that President Trump will get a fair trial in this case because it is in Florida. Because, if he gets a fair trial, he wins, and there should be no doubt about that."

Binnall added: "But here's the big problem: In this case, with this Department of Justice, the punishment is the process. They want to put him through all of this to try to distract him from campaigning, to try to injure his campaign with the American people.

"So that's the problem with just saying, Well, he'll have a fair trial. Is that going through all this is not something that he should have to endure, and it's not something the American people should have to endure."

Binnall said that the most recent indictment against Trump has not been made public yet and said that the latest charges against the former president came as a "shock."

"When we got news of the indictment that came yesterday, it was really a shock that the Department of Justice has such bad judgment that they would continue to show how weaponized they've become in a blatant attempt to interfere with the 2024 presidential election," Binnall said.

"The unfortunate fact is that the Department of Justice has no credibility with the American people anymore. They have no credibility because they've been going after Donald Trump almost from the very moment that he announced he was running for president.

"You have Peter Strzok and Lisa Page discussing how they had to stop him and that they needed some insurance policy, and ever since that happened in 2016 up until today it's been one thing after another, and the American people, quite frankly, are sick of it.

"They love Donald Trump because he's a fighter, because he's not going to give in to bullies, and that's what this is. It's an effort to try to affect him politically, to somehow get him out of this race where he is the strongest candidate to take on and beat Joe Biden, who's just absolutely destroyed our country, and it's not going to work."