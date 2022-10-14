Trump Attorney Binnall to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Panel's Subpoena 'Theatrics'

The Jan. 6 committee, including its subpoena for testimony from former President Donald Trump, is engaging in "theatrics" and has not made an effort to "get to the bottom of anything," Jesse Binnall, one of Trump's attorneys, argued on Newsmax on Friday.

"The important thing to remember here is these aren't real hearings," Binnall said on Newsmax's "National Report." "These are just theatrics. There's no cross-examination. They've made no effort to get to the bottom of anything. If they wanted to get to the bottom of something they would look into, for instance, why Nancy Pelosi refused President Trump's offer of 10,000 National Guard [troops]."

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who presented the motion for the subpoena, is in her final days in Congress, Binnall added, and is "obviously lashing back at the man who caused her historic defeat."

"This is not an actual effort to get to the truth of anything," Binnall said. "They didn't even try to do this until the very end of the last hearing they were going to have on this entire issue."

Trump earlier this year implied that he would testify, and Binnall said he believes when the former president makes a statement, "it's always very serious."

"He has been from the first moment trying to get the truth out about this, and he's been the only one in this process that's been truthful," said Binnall.

Binnall further discussed the continuing case involving the seizure of documents in August from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, saying the process is "an attempt by the Department of Justice" to do President Joe Biden's "bidding rather than trying to take part in any legitimate law enforcement purpose."

"They're going after Donald Trump again because he's Donald Trump," Binnall said. "He has every right as president of the United States to keep those records ... the bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., are lashing out at him just simply because they hate him and they want to stop him because they're scared of him."

Binnall also said he thinks Trump has the right to get the seized documents back.

"The government has no right to those documents," Binnall said. "What everyone needs to remember is that bureaucrats cannot change the Constitution with their bureaucracy. Article two, section one of the Constitution lays out the exact way in which the president can act, and the fact is that the president gets to decide how the declassification process works, not the Washington, D.C., bureaucracy."

