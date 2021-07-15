Jerry Carl to Newsmax: 'I Can't Be Against' Wearing Masks on Military Bases

Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Thursday that he "can’t be against" policies requiring on-duty soldiers who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks on military bases "if that keeps our forces ready to move."

Carl said on Newsmax's "National Report" that the "military has to stay ready, but we have to protect them. We have to shield them from from certain things. COVID[-19] is a good example. No one wants to force anyone, least of all me, to have to get the vaccine, but to wear the mask on the base, if that keeps our forces ready to move, I can't be against that."

He added, "I mean, this is a pure volunteer force. They volunteered ... it's a well-oiled machine, but they also agreed to do what the rules and regulations are."

Carl noted that service members "don't lose their Constitutional rights, but they do lose their personal rights. So, I think, you know I don't like it, but I understand it."

When asked about businesses or schools requiring proof of vaccination, Carl said, "No, no, I think the businesses have got a right to do what they want to do, it’s a totally different set of standards than in the military in my mind, so although, you know ... we have to keep our forces healthy and be able to move them at any given time. We've got so many problems in the military right now, with the things that they're being taught and forced to do. I mean, this is really one that that's far down my list of worries."

The congressman said that at the top of his list of worries for military members is "When you've got military members, that especially the families like mine that encourage their children to go in, and how about from a Christian standpoint? Do you want to send your your child into a liberal system that teaches them that all these things are correct and normal and right?"

He added, "You know, people are entitled to their opinions, are entitled to live with what they want to live, but once you get in the military, it doesn't work that way. They have to program you to do things the way they want and not question it ... that's one of the keys to military is, it becomes pure habit ... but on the private side, you know we have got no business telling our private companies how to run their business and what to do. So, it's two totally different sides of my brain that are actually working there for that."

