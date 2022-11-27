Rep. Jerry Carl to Newsmax: Fauci Prime Example of D.C. Bureaucrats

Retiring Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical advisor and longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is "exactly what's wrong with this country" as one of Washington, D.C.'s most prominent bureaucrats, Rep. Jerry Carl said on Newsmax Sunday.

"Fauci is leaving in December and he will no doubt join a pharmaceutical company and make six figures for the rest of his life," the Alabama Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "If not him, it will be a family member. That's what's wrong with Washington now. We have so many bureaucrats that actually run Washington."

But members of Congress who "go there with great ideas, we're going to make changes and we've got so many bureaucrats that just hide in the shadows and make decisions that are constantly knocking our feet out from under us, and Fauci's just a good example," said Carl.

The Defense Department is also "full of" bureaucrats who "retire from the federal government and go to work for a defense company of some type and they make six figures for the rest of their lives," Carl said.

But the next session of Congress, under a Republican majority, will call Fauci in for questioning and will start "picking him apart," the congressman said.

"We're going to make him his own parking space there on the hill so he won't have any excuse for being late for meetings," Carl said. "You're going to see us asking him hard questions. Now whether we get the truth or not, I have no idea."

