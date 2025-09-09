WH Faith Director to Newsmax: Sen. Kaine Needs to Learn US 'Founded on God'

White House Faith Director Jenny Korn told Newsmax Tuesday that Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., was "mistaken" when he said that human rights don't come from God but are instead derived from government and the law.

At a recent Senate Foreign Relations Committee nominations hearing, Kaine said that the idea that rights do not stem from laws or governments "is extremely troubling," putting it on par with the repressive regime that currently holds power in Iran.

"The notion that rights don't come from laws and don't come from the government but come from the Creator — that's what the Iranian government believes," the senator said. "It's a theocratic regime that bases its rule on Shia (sic) law and targets Sunnis, Bahá'ís, Jews, Christians, and other religious minorities. They do it because they believe that they understand what natural rights are from their Creator. So, the statement that our rights do not come from our laws or our governments is extremely troubling."

As a member of Congress, Kaine's statements are "just an embarrassment," Korn said, considering the opening lines of the United States' Declaration of Independence. That founding document states that "all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

"What a shameful thing for him to say and to compare us to another country," Korn said on "Wake Up America." "We are the freest country in the world, and we are freer now because of President [Donald] Trump releasing the federal government from impinging upon people's faith, unlike any other country. We are the beacon of religious freedom for every other country."

Korn said that persecuted Christians and Muslims that her office communicates with from around the world ask the United States to "please stand strong and to make sure that we are that beacon so that other countries can look to us and say, 'This is what we want.'"

"So, Tim Kaine is mistaken," she said. "We're going to have to pray for him, and Tim Kaine, who is an elected member of this Congress, should go back to his history and learn that this country was founded on God and was founded on faith, and most of us, the majority of us, want to keep it that way."

