WH Faith Director to Newsmax: 'Thank Goodness' Kirk Hatred Facing Consequences

White House Faith Director Jenny Korn said she's learned "a lot" about hatred in the week since conservative leader Charlie Kirk was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University.

"Thank goodness," she told Newsmax, the people celebrating the Turning Point USA CEO's murder are facing consequences for their behavior.

"I've learned that there is a lot of hate out there and, because of social media, we're actually able to not have to read people's minds," Korn said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" Thursday. "We are reading their texts or their posts and hearing their videos and such vile things that they could say about the death of a person.

"You know, I'm a Republican, I'm a conservative. I would never celebrate the death of a Democrat or a liberal, no matter what they said.

"But here's the other part of it. Here's the other [part] of what I learned. There is so much love, and there are so [many] amazing people out there who have returned to church, who started praying, who opened their Bible for the first time.

"So, there are so many more good people than there are evil people. But now we're on alert. We know who those people are because they have told us who they are, and they've shown their evil.

"And thank goodness for companies now who are firing nurses and teachers and people like Jimmy Kimmel, because people should not be able to celebrate others' deaths in a very public way and then keep their jobs. So, congratulations to companies in America for doing the right thing, finally."

Kirk, 31, was gunned down Sept. 10 while speaking on the first stop of his American Comeback Tour in Orem, Utah. The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of national mourning, as well as sparked massive growth at his conservative youth organization, which has received 54,400 new chapter inquiries since his death.

Korn said that Kirk made a "huge impact here at the White House," where many "were close friends with him" and "worked with him." Now, she said, Kirk's death has resulted in the creation of "a million new Charlies, or even more, here in America and across the world."

"Something to note is that not one car was burned, not one business was looted, not one other person was killed," Korn said. "We were peaceful, and we weren't protesting. We were peacefully celebrating this life and also being resolute in the fact that we're going to carry on in his honor and make sure that we are defending our freedoms here in America, but also for our faith."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com