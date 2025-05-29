Gymnast Sey to Newsmax: Trump Is Right to Support Girls Sports

Retired gymnast Jennifer Sey told Newsmax that President Donald Trump calling out California for allowing a boy to compete in girls' track and field is welcomed.

Sey told Newsmax's "National Report" on Thursday that Trump might help turn around an assault on girls' high school sports. "So I completely agree with the Trump administration and this investigation and upholding Title IX and upholding the executive order that he (Trump) signed back in February."

She said there is no question California is circumventing Title IX. "To my mind, this is a violation of Title IX. Title IX was established in 1972 to protect women's sex-based rights." She also said California is purposely hurting girls in sports: "When you call men women and you allow them to compete in the women's category, it is no longer a women's category."

Sey said it is inherently wrong to allow boys to compete in girls' divisions in sports. "When boys compete in girls' track and field, they win. It's not fair to girls. It's taking away their opportunity to compete and, yes, their opportunity to win. So I'm heartened to see that there is an investigation."

The former artistic gymnast was one of the first athletes to challenge the NCAA for allowing collegiate males to compete against females in violation of the Trump administration order to keep them separate. Sey posted on her account at X, "Women's Teams are for female athletes ONLY. XX only. No substitutes. Fix your policy."

On Tuesday, Sey posted comments challenging California high school sports administrators for attempting a rules change that she said only further protected boys to compete against girls. "Tell boys who think they are girls to compete in the boys category."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com