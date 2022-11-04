House-Hopefuls to Newsmax: People Worried About Gas, Groceries, Grandkids Not Abortion

GOP House nominees Jennifer-Ruth Green and April Becker told Newsmax that they consistently hear about the same three things on the campaign trail — gas, groceries, and grandkids.

During their joint Friday appearance on "Spicer & Co.," Green argued her opponent, Rep. Frank Mrvan, is focused on the wrong issues along with Democrats nationwide.

"When they wake up, they have to choose between gas and groceries when they go out, and then every day they realize that the $3 trillion that congressman Mrvan voted to spend are basically spending their grandkids' money," Green, running in Indiana's first district, pointed out.

Becker reiterated Green's comments, attributing much of voters' concerns to "inflation and the economy." Specifically, the Nevada district's three candidates said Americans are worried about "if they're going to be able to continue to have the same lifestyle" they had last year.

"People just are not talking about abortion, especially here in Nevada," Becker claimed. "It's legal. It's been legal since 1990. There's no way to change it. No politicians can amend it — change it. It's got to be done on the ballot through [a] referendum. So, it's a non-issue here."

Both candidates acknowledged the help from House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik's "Elevate" political action committee, which seeks to provide campaign donations to rising female stars running for the lower chamber.

"Chairwoman Stefanik [R-N.Y.] is a powerhouse," Green exclaimed. "She's absolutely amazing. She stands up, she speaks truth, and she won't back down. So, with her ability to come through and support so many women candidates — it's been an amazing impact."

Green and Becker are seeking uphill challenges in the Nov. 8 midterm elections but have a shot in the wake of forecasts predicting a "red wave" of Republican victories.

A recent Emerson College poll shows Becker, specifically, up five percentage points against incumbent Democratic Rep. Susie Lee, 52% to 47%.

