Jenna Ellis to Newsmax: Dems Losing Voters Over 'Myopic Obsession' of Trump

The latest Democrat attempt to tarnish former President Donald Trump is going to backfire even bigger than the rest, and could push Democrats to vote Republican, legal expert Jenna Ellis told Newsmax.

"I don't think it will impact him whatsoever," Ellis told "Saturday Report" about New York Attorney General Letitia James' civil lawsuit this week. "I mean, he has seen that the Democrats have been like little puppy dogs nipping at his heels while he has been the lion going after ... protecting America and standing firm and strong.

"That's what they hate about him ... no matter their manipulation tactics, their malicious prosecutions, their lies in the court of public opinion, nothing will stop Donald Trump because he cares about this country."

Even Democrats are tired of their politicians ignoring their interests and using their political office to attack their political opponent, Ellis told host Rita Cosby.

"I don't think this will have any impact at all other than motivating even Democrats to come out and vote Republican in the 2022 midterms and headed into 2024, so that we can get this country back on track.

"Because they're so distracted with their myopic obsession of Donald Trump, they're not serving the American people, so I think this will only fuel him to come back with a vengeance and come back."

James did not bring a criminal case against Trump, only a civil lawsuit to fulfill an unethical campaign promise to sue Trump, Ellis warned.

"She's obviously only looking to achieve a total takedown of Donald Trump, because his name is Donald Trump," Ellis said. "We've seen all of the montages since she announced this lawsuit that showed that she was campaigning in her own election to attorney general — that she specifically targeted President Trump and said that she wanted to take him down.

"And so, with her vast resources, three years of investigations, Donald Trump is the most investigated man in America. This is all that she has. It's pathetic and it shows that the Democrats only want to weaponize political office for political gain.

"That is not the function of the justice system, nor of the attorney general's office. She should be disbarred over this; and certainly ethics complaints should be brought against her, because this is just using her office for political gain herself."

With the economy crumbling, inflation still near record highs and nuclear war talk abounding, even Democrats are sick of President Joe Biden and Democrat control in Congress.

"The attorney general of the state of New York and all of these other Democrats that are just out to get Trump need to be serving their actual constituents, not just targeting their political opposition.

"When we're in an economy that is headed toward recession, when we see the crime that is all over the state of New York and elsewhere in Democratic-led cities, all these things that impact regular Americans, I think everyone is tired of the Democrats just going after Trump rather than serving the American people."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!