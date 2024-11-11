Rep. Kiggans to Newsmax: GOP Won With Focus on Economy, Border

Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., told Newsmax on Monday that Republicans' focus on "the border crisis" and the economy helped drive the party to win the presidential election, a majority in the Senate, and possibly retain their majority in the House of Representatives.

Kiggans also said on "National Report" that "it was a great victory here in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District," where she won reelection with about 51% of the vote, according to the The Associated Press.

Kiggans said Republicans "really stayed on-point and on-message and listened to the voters, not just in Virginia but across the country" while campaigning before Election Day.

She noted that members of the GOP "continued to talk about the economy, and we talked about the border crisis, and we talked about community safety, and we talked about America on the world stage and national security issues."

Kiggans added: "Those are the issues that Virginians care about, that Americans care about. And it was a tough fight here in the 2nd Congressional District of Virginia … it was a seat we flipped last time, but certainly a privilege to be able to represent this district, which has a lot of military here, a lot of active duty, and certainly a large veteran population."

