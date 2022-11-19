Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: 'Good Riddance' to Pelosi

The United States is facing its "most difficult time" since the Civil War when it comes to losing the nation's integrity, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is stepping back from a party leadership role after Republicans took control of the chamber in the midterm elections, is "responsible for that," Rep. Jeff Van Drew said on Newsmax Saturday.

"Good riddance," the New Jersey Republican said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda." "I'm sorry that she's even staying in the House of Representatives. I have never supported her. I would not support her."

Pelosi is "a wheeler and dealer and she's done well for herself," Van Drew continued, but "she has not done well for the United States of America. We are in the worst position in many ways that we have ever been in, and we are on the precipice of losing our country, and so much of that is due to her and her leadership."

And even if Pelosi won't be leading the House Democrats officially, "she's going to come up with some crazy ideas of her own," and her replacement as party leader "may even be worse and more radical," said Van Drew. "I'd love to see some moderate, normal Democrats come in."

Under Pelosi's leadership, he added, "all the Democrats did was investigate Donald Trump over and over and over again, and now they're doing it again."

The Russian collusion allegations about Trump were shown to be untrue, he added, and the papers he had been keeping at his Mar-a-Lago estate will prove to be no "big deal."

Further, Pelosi was a "part and parcel" in changing the vision of America, including how children are educated in ways that "are just totally inappropriate and wrong, and some of it is kind of sick," said Van Drew.

Pelosi also did not push against President Joe Biden, but she "pushed further for more radical left-wing issues," the congressman said.

"She used to support a [border] wall," he continued. "We need to have more border police. We need to have borders that are intact. We need to control our spending more. She's a very much part of that. Instead, we spend trillions upon trillions upon trillions of dollars."

Meanwhile, Van Drew dismissed reports that his party is divided, pointing out that "you're never going to have 100% people happy 100% of the time."

However, he said that the party will come together and be united.

"We have to be strong," he said. "The Democrats want us fragmented. The Democrats want us to fail. Democrats don't want us to pull forward and move forward, and we can't let that happen."

