Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Biden, Dems on 'Wrong Side of History' With Border

The Biden administration is "on the wrong side of history" and of the United States when it comes to the nation's southern border, Rep. Jeff Van Drew said Saturday, responding to comments Sen. Ted Cruz made questioning the Democrats' whereabouts while leading a delegation of Republicans to the Texas border Friday.

"They are changing the fabric of America by what they're doing," Van Drew, R-N.J., said on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda." "We know for a fact that there were at least over three million illegal crossings. We're getting to the point [where] now it's greater than the population of the state of Nevada. They're trying to almost create another state or another culture in America."

In addition, Van Drew said that taxpayers are footing the bills for them, including legal aid, food, medical care and shelter, but "some of them are on the terror watch list. Many of them are bringing in fentanyl. Many of them have COVID or all kinds of problems."

The congressman said he questions why any president "in his right mind" would allow immigration to the point that President Joe Biden has or why the Democrats are not acting on the situation, but he thinks that they are "out to destroy our country and diminish the United States of America."

Van Drew continued, saying that much of what's happening is because the law is not being enforced properly, pointing to the case in Ohio where an illegal immigrant living in the United States for several years has been charged with the rape of a 10-year-old girl, who ended up crossing state lines into Indiana for a medically induced abortion.

"These are terrible times, and I say it because it's worth saying over again, [Biden] is the worst president in history," and the Democrat majority in Congress is the "worst majority in history.

"They are doing more harm to this country than we could ever imagine in every single sector, and this is just one of them," said Van Drew. "It has to stop."

And it would not be difficult to bring immigration under control again, he said.

"Build the wall. Make the border strong," said Van Drew. "Make sure that we have the Border Patrol in numbers out that we need ... [They] just can't keep shipping these people across the border. We're going to destroy our country."

