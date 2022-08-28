Jeffrey Lord to Newsmax: 'Serious Mistake' to Raid Trump's Home

It was a "serious mistake" for the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month in search of documents, as it's angered people from all sides of the political spectrum, Jeffrey Lord, who served as associated political director under former President Ronald Reagan, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"President Reagan used to have a saying, 'Well, there they go again,'" Lord, now a columnist for The American Spectator, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We started with Trump and Russia collusion, and now we're all into this."

But the American people "have had it with this kind of thing," Lord continued. "I don't know that this is going to be resolved any time soon."

As the November elections approach, though, "there are a lot of people who are just absolutely indignant about this, and they weren't even necessarily hardcore Trump supporters," said Lord. "You don't do this to a former president of the United States, but it's been done."

Filmmaker and content creator Maggie McCarthy, appearing on Newsmax with Lord Sunday, added that although she's often been outspoken against Trump, she agreed that when it comes to the raid, she feels like it's "just another one of these 'we got him this time'" moments.

"This is another one of his major problems, things like the impeachment, things like the audit, the election fraud, Russian fraud. It feels to me like another thing that we're going to be focused on for three-to-six months and then they're just going to kind of walk away from this, and there's nothing major going to come."

Lord added that he's been reading former White House adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner's new book, and he agrees that much of the push concerns Washington's elite insiders pushing back against Trump, "who was elected to be a decided outsider."

"They don't like outsiders," he said. "If you will recall on Jan. 31, 2017, 11 days after Trump took office, The Washington Post ran a front-page article about all the bureaucrats in Washington who were scrambling to find ways to thwart the Trump agenda, and they were consulting with former Obama staffers."

And the raid, he added, is "all about" keeping Trump as an outsider, "when you cut right down to the chase."

