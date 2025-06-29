Jeffrey Lord to Newsmax: Musk Likely Slamming Megabill Over EV Cuts

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is likely continuing with his criticism of the "one big beautiful bill" coming up for a vote in the Senate because part of its provisions will do away with electric vehicle mandates, Jeffrey Lord, a contributing editor to "The American Spectator," said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I think there's a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff that always goes on with Elon Musk that may never reach the light of day," Lord told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda," adding that Musk "never spent a second in politics" until he became involved in President Donald Trump's efficiency department effort.

"His ability to understand the system, how it works, the intricacies of the whole thing is, suffice it to say, very, very limited," Lord added.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, posted Saturday on X, which he owns, that “the latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country. It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”

He posted later that the bill would be "political suicide for the Republican Party."

Meanwhile, Lord discussed the plans for savings cuts in the bill for Medicaid, and called the program "the big winner here with all of this."

"When you've got President Trump himself standing up for it, I mean, that tells you that this is not going to go the way its opponents want," he said. "One of the things that happens, we've learned with big government programs, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, etc., is once established, cutting them is almost impossible. The political will just simply isn't there. And it's not there right now."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com