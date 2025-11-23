Dershowitz to Newsmax: Epstein Files Fallout Resembles McCarthyism

Former Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax on Sunday that the political firestorm surrounding newly sought Epstein documents mirrors the "new McCarthyism," warning that allegations against public figures are increasingly detached from evidence.

"They're going after the lawyers, people like myself who represented Jeffrey Epstein," Dershowitz said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report" about the Justice Department's move last week to unseal grand jury transcripts in the Jeffrey Epstein-Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking case.

The release may reveal important information, said Dershowitz, but he also warned that selective leaks and political misuse of the materials could distort the public's understanding.

Dershowitz pointed to Maria Farmer, a woman whose accusations have been widely circulated, as an example of why he believes the evidentiary record should be examined in full.

He criticized news outlets for amplifying her claims while overlooking her recorded statements about Jewish people.

"These are the kinds of witnesses that are being used," he said, calling it an effort to suppress context that could undermine sensational claims.

The retired Harvard professor said that regardless of political affiliation, the accused "must have an opportunity to respond and prove their innocence."

He argued that secrecy around witness statements and investigative files has created an environment where people can be labeled without due process.

Dershowitz also condemned comments made by Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, who mistakenly linked donations to a "Jeffrey Epstein" with prominent Republicans.

He said the congresswoman's explanation, that her staff merely "googled" the name, reflected the reckless tactics he compared to the mid-20th-century Red Scare era.

"She's a disgrace to Congress," said Dershowitz, adding that her claim fed into a broader wave of antisemitism he believes has surrounded the Epstein narrative.

He emphasized that while Epstein committed serious crimes and should have faced full accountability, public accusations against others have not been backed by evidence.

"So far I've seen no evidence of anybody beyond Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell," he said. "There have been allegations, but no proof."

Dershowitz also recounted a conversation he had with Epstein while attempting to negotiate a deal on his behalf.

He said he directly pressed Epstein on whether he had compromising information on President Donald Trump.

"He said absolutely not," Dershowitz said. "He didn't like Trump, but he had nothing on him."

Looking ahead to the expected release of documents, Dershowitz said he supports full transparency.

"I want everything out. No redactions," he said.

He added that accusers' backgrounds must also be released if accusations are made public, arguing that the Sixth Amendment prohibits anonymous claims from determining guilt.

