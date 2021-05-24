Rep. Jeff Van Drew to Newsmax: 'Something Is Wrong' in Wuhan

Americans, the world, and finally the mainstream liberal media are realizing what the Trump administration had suspected all along: It is far too coincidental that the global coronavirus pandemic originated in the city where the Wuhan Institute of Virology is located, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax.

"Here's the bottom line: That's a lab that does this kind of work; it's a lab where people got sick; it's a lab which all the findings were covered up; it's a lab that was also covered up by the World Health Organization, and the entire process was covered up by the World Health Organization," Van Drew told Monday's "John Bachman Now."

"Something is wrong here. We have a responsibility to America and to the world to find out what it is."

Van Drew was speaking amid reports of new U.S. intelligence pointing to a potential origin of SARS-CoV-2 that caused the COVID-19 infections from the WIV.

The coincidences were far too apparent to be accepted for this long — particularly amid China's desire to obfuscate amid multiple attempts at investigation — Van Drew, also dentist and doctor, told host John Bachman.

"It just didn't make sense to me," he added. "People got sick at the facility. It was covered up at the facility. Why would you do that if it didn't come from there?

"Why did the World Health Organization not accurately discuss what had happened and actually originally said after there was no problem due to China and that this was really nothing to worry about it all."

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, also appeared with Van Dew and Bachman noting problematic coincidences.

"You have hundreds of cities in China, and it just so happens where they do this kind of research is where this disease, over this virus rather, originated," Fallon told Bachman. "So just on commonsensical grounds, it seems too much of a coincidence.

"And then when you talked to a lot of experts in this field, and they never agreed with [Dr. Anthony] Fauci to begin with, and I think this really hearkens back to when you have medical issues clouded with politics, because it really seemed obvious that in 2020 the left wanted to blame President [Donald] Trump for the virus and not really the true culprits, which seemed to be increasingly the Chinese Communist Party."

Van Drew also lamented the politicization of the pandemic, calling it "unfortunate when politics becomes more important in a scientific issue than the science."

"And, yes, it is a Wuhan virus," Van Drew said. "That's the new the new cool thing – the new politically correct thing – is not to really admit it came from Wuhan. It did. And I think it came from a lab.

"And let's be honest and let's really discuss that and let's investigate it."

