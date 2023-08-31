Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Digital Watchdog Must Comply If Nothing to Hide

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Thursday that if the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) believes it has done nothing wrong, it should have no problems complying with a subpoena from Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, regarding an investigation into how the Biden administration coerced and colluded with Big Tech to censor Americans.

Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, wrote to the British nonprofit Wednesday that its lack of cooperation led him to issue a subpoena to provide "communications between the executive branch, internal communications discussing communications from the executive branch, and communications with third parties that might have been working with the executive branch, in addition to other key information."

"The Center for Countering Digital Hate should really be called the Center for Countering Freedom of Speech in the United States of America," Van Drew, a member of the Judiciary Committee, told "Newsline." "If they're doing nothing wrong, they should be absolutely willing to turn over all their information.

"See, that's the thread that runs all through this. We have to subpoena. We have to call the whole people in contempt of Congress because if we didn't, we wouldn't get the information.

"If you're doing the right thing, if you're doing what you're supposed to be doing, it should be no problem. This has nothing to do with homeland security or any national security. This information should be released."

The CCDH said in a news release Wednesday: "This latest inquiry is nothing more than a pointless, time-wasting attack on our work and an attempt to silence our efforts to study and hold social media companies accountable." But CCDH was sued last month by social media platform X for allegedly actively working to prevent free expression.

"Jim Jordan is absolutely right," Van Drew said. "This is the importance of having a Republican majority in the House of Representatives, otherwise all of this would be hidden, and we wouldn't know any of that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!