Rep. Jeff Van Drew to Newsmax: Biden, Dems Pushing 'Panic' in Lieu of 'Calm'

Liberal hysteria is damaging our country over ongoing COVID-19 issues and our political leaders need to exude calm over panic, just as former President Donald Trump attempted to — to critical reviews — at the start of the pandemic, according to Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., on Newsmax.

"We're going to get through this," Van Drew, a former Democrat who changed his political party during the Trump administration, told Thursday's co-hosts Jenn Pellegrino and Mercedes Schlapp. "We're going to be O.K., and we can make our country stronger.

"If President Trump was here and he was our president right now, this would not be a worry. We would be O.K. I promise you about that."

Dr. Anthony Fauci's continued fear-mongering over the omicron variant, which has only shown to be mild thus far, is a key contributor to scaring Americans, according to Van Drew.

"This is awful, and it's irresponsible," he continued. "What we should be doing as leaders is creating calm, stability, and good public policy."

Van Drew added, Fauci "needs to be replaced; we need somebody new there."

The shut down of elective surgeries in New York is going to damage health even more than the omicron variant, Van Drew, a dentist, added.

"More people are going to get sick and hurt because they can't get the elective surgery they need in New York than from anything else," Van Drew said. "This is really getting old. This has become more political than it actually has been public policy, and it's truly very disturbing."

Like the seasonal flu and the common cold, Americans and their lawmakers need to be resigned to the fact that COVID-19 is going to be with us, Van Drew said.

"This virus is going to be with us for a long, long time," he predicted. "Doesn't mean we can't enjoy life, doesn't mean we can't have a good economy, doesn't mean that we can't move forward with our much-needed healthcare."

And Americans "have God-given rights" to determine their healthcare, Drew said, denouncing vaccine mandates, particularly for children.

"The real truth here is that people do have a right to determine what they want to do with their children and what they want to do with their own lives, and that's certainly something that we should expect in America," Van Drew said.

Biden and his Democrat henchmen are overpushing their authority, he concluded.

"I'm tired of this president and some people in Congress always yelling at the American people, always putting the American people down like they're the stupid ones, or they're wrong, or they don't know what they're talking about," he said. "American people have a real good idea about what they're speaking about, and the American people deserve respect, ought to be respected.

"I wish that presidents and Congress people and senators remembered that they work for the people. The people don't work for them. God help us."

