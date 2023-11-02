Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: UN Shouldn't Get US Tax Dollars

The United Nations, due to its inability to condemn Hamas' attacks on Israel, should receive no more taxpayer dollars from the United States, Rep. Jeff Van Drew said Thursday.

"People break their backs paying taxes and working in this country. And the fact that we are funding this supposed United Nations when very often it's the united terrorists of the world — I'm tired of Russia and China having so much control of it," the New Jersey Republican said on Newsmax's "Newsline." "Everybody else has control of it, [but] not all that much control ... by the United States except that we fund it."

As a result, "we fund an organization that wants to criticize and diminish the United States of America and Israel," said Van Drew.

His comments come after he posted earlier this week on X, formerly Twitter, that the U.N.'s inability to "condemn barbaric terrorist attacks on Israel is an absolute disgrace to the international community."

"If the body can't even uphold the very principles of human rights it was intended to protect, then it should not receive a single penny of taxpayer dollars," he added in the post.

Van Drew said there are a good number of his fellow Republicans and constituents who agree with his opinion on the United Nations and are "tired" of the United States providing the main funding behind the institution.

"So many of their policies are anti-American anti-freedom, and anti-humanity," he said. "Look at what they're doing now. They're not supportive of Israel. They don't want to say it exactly like this, but they're basically supportive of Hamas and the Palestinians who support Hamas. It's war."

The congressman also criticized the "socialist friends" from across the aisle in Congress who say they believe in being humane and in "all of those issues that deal with human beings and being able to treat them properly," but they won't support Israel.

"Look at this administration and what it did with Iran," Van Drew said. "Not only did they loosen up $6 billion for them, but they also took the sanctions off of Iran, which put billions of dollars in [its] coffers which enables them to go forward and sponsor terrorism around the world. I mean, what is wrong with that picture? There's a lot wrong with it."

There were also "50-some people" in the House Wednesday who voted against a resolution to keep Iran from having nuclear capability, said Van Drew.

"We absolutely should prevent that from happening," he said. "But who are these 50 Congress people?"

