Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Biden Administration Underestimated Ukraine

President Joe Biden and his administration were slow to react in the Russia-Ukraine war because they underestimated what Ukraine could accomplish, so "they were just going to let it go," Rep. Jeff Van Drew told Newsmax Wednesday.

"He's been leading from behind on this," the New Jersey Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"He's doing some things now that are appropriate, [but] he was slow in getting activated, in helping."

As a result, Van Drew said he has "very little faith" in what Biden says, as he thinks he's "done a very poor job with this crisis."

His comments come after Gen. Mark Milley, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Tuesday in a congressional hearing that the war could take "years" to resolve.

"They don't know for sure," he said. "I mean, we all know that Ukraine was tremendously underestimated in its military force and the desire of its people to have freedom."

Initial estimates would be that the fighting would be over in about three days, but as that didn't happen, "let's not prejudge how long this is going to take, and what's going to happen here," Milley added.

The United States, he added, has a responsibility to keep American soldiers out of Ukraine, but still, they need drones and more air cover and need to get the Polish-held former Soviet MiGs.

The congressman also talked about the situation at the U.S. border with the administration's plans to end Title 42 restrictions there, and said the immigration problem will get even worse.

He also slammed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as being too "ill-equipped" to handle the border issues and said he should be replaced.

"I think he's a fool," he said. "I think he is such an embarrassment to America. We need somebody in that position that is so much stronger, so much better, and we need to seal up the border.

"I don't know what's so hard to understand about this. All the countries around the world have a sealed border. It's something that is not wrong. It is the right thing to do you maintain your integrity."

But Biden and Mayorkas are "eviscerating" the United States and now there are thousands of immigrants whose locations aren't known, said Van Drew.

"Our crime rates going to go up," he said. "They are going to be spread all over the country. This is a disaster. It shouldn't be accepted.

"I'm disgusted by it and disgusted by the way that they are ruining our country. It seems to be a purposeful desire to diminish the United States of America by our own people."

Van Drew further commented on the growing Hunter Biden laptop scandal and pointed out that the mainstream media ignored the story until it became clear there would be an investigation.

"Watergate was a big deal but Watergate was a child's game compared to this. This is the real thing, and I think you're going to see that to a great degree."