Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Give Trump Some Time on Tariffs

Wall Street's worst crisis since the COVID-19 crash deepened Friday after China matched Donald Trump's big raise in tariffs, but Americans must give the president some time, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Friday.

"It's going to be a lot better than OK," Van Drew said on "American Agenda." "We knew that this was going to be a little bit rocky, a little bit bumpy, a little bit difficult in the beginning. Literally, the president has only been in for a few months. You can already see, though, that many countries are coming to the table."

Wall Street nosedived for a second straight day Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite confirming a bear market and the Dow Jones Industrial Average entering a correction, as an escalating global trade war spurred the biggest losses since the pandemic.

Fallout from Trump's sweeping tariffs stoked fears of a global recession, wiping trillions of dollars of value from U.S. companies. Declines on indexes were the heaviest since the pandemic during Trump's first term.

"I want Americans to understand something. We weren't placing any tariffs basically on most of the world, but all our products made by American men and women, everything that we made, was getting tariffed everywhere," Van Drew said. "And some of them are really onerous, bad, large tariffs. It was totally unfair. It was what I called over the last four years the America last policy — you know we'll take care of everybody else, and they can tax the living daylights out of us but we won't do anything.

"President Trump is right. Now what do we have to stick with this. They're going to try to scare us; the stock market is believing their own spin; they're whipping themselves into a frenzy. It's going to be OK, and at the end of the day it's going to be a lot better than OK. I really do believe we're going to go into a golden age in America where America again resumes its place as the leader of the head of the pack, the one driving the train."

Reuters contributed to this report.

