Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Senate Should Have Passed Continuing Resolution

There was no reason why a continuing resolution couldn't have been passed to keep the government open rather than the $1.7 trillion spending bill that was approved Friday, Rep. Jeff Van Drew told Newsmax on Saturday.

"We've got issues in there where we're spending money all over the world, but not for folks in the United States of America," the New Jersey Republican said on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "Those who — we on the committee — named things after themselves, so Nancy Pelosi, I think, has a lake named after her," he added. "There's going to be a Michelle Obama Way, which was going to be a long pathway, millions alone just for that. This is something we don't need."

Further, the congressman pointed out, inflation is high because too much money is being spent.

"Inflation was created by the government, and it gets even worse when you have a budget like this, so this was unfortunate," said Van Drew. "We've got to stop now. We've also got to work together. We don't need a circular firing squad, so there has to be a realization within the Republican Party that we have to be tough. We have to be strong. We have to stand straight, and we've got to have a spine, and we've got to bring this country back home."

This means Republicans must fight until the country is on a better track, including with legislation dealing with the border, the military, and energy, said Van Drew.

"I'm glad to see the 117th [Congress] over with," he said. "It was a terrible two years with an awful president, an awful majority, just awful leadership on the Democratic side. Thank goodness it's finally done, and we've got to get back on track at the same time."

Further, Republicans must hold hearings, including on Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, said Van Drew.

"I don't say this lightly because I'm not the kind of person who says you should impeach everybody," he said. "I think he should be impeached. He's a bold-faced liar."

"Let's find out what happened here," said Van Drew. "Let's find out what happened with Dr. [Anthony] Fauci. The World Health Organization lied to and China lied to us."

Meanwhile, there is still a great deal of disagreement on electing Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as House speaker, but Van Drew said he believes the incoming majority leader will have the votes to win.

"If we feel that he's not strong enough at a time in a particular issue, he's not tough enough, we've got people — me and others — that will sit down with him," said Van Drew. "He's worked hard on this for a lot of years. I think he's focused. He's ready to go. Give him a chance. I think we've got to give him a chance."

