×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jeff van drew | speaker | kevin mccarthy | jim jordan | vote | caucus | steve scalise

Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Speaker Can Be Picked in One Round

By    |   Thursday, 05 October 2023 10:03 AM EDT

House Republicans don't want a repeat of January's 15-round vote to pick a new speaker, so this time, they must caucus to decide who will get their vote, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who said he believes the decision can be reached that way in just one round, told Newsmax on Thursday.

"We're not just going to go right out onto the floor and go through all these internal machinations, the New Jersey Republican said on "Wake Up America." "We're going to have this process, and then we're going to go to the floor, and then we're going to elect a speaker in, I believe, one round."

Van Drew pointed out that he's often asked about the differences between the Democrat and Republican caucuses, and he believes the difference is that Republicans have "an end game."

"Their desire is to change the United States of America as we know it, and their end game is always to win, and Republicans need to do that, too," said Van Drew." We have to win."

That means a unified decision on the next speaker, said Van Drew, who also told Newsmax on Thursday that he backs Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for the job.

"I think he would do a great job, and I'm focused on helping him, but if it is somebody else, I will support them as well once we decide in caucus, and we have our election in caucus," said Van Drew.

The congressman said he does believe the other main contender for speaker, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., is a "good man," but he said Jordan is the better choice.

"I've worked with Jim Jordan a great deal on the Judiciary Committee," said Van Drew. "He's smart, he's fast, he's a real bulldog."

Further, Jordan's push has led to "everything that we know about all that has happened with the FBI, all that has happened with the Department of Justice, and the attorney general," said Van Drew. "All of the issues that we have found out, which are unbelievably disturbing, have been because of Jim Jordan's focus, his energy, and his drive."

Van Drew also acknowledged that House Republicans must work to end their divisions, but pointed out that 98% of Republicans voted to keep ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, with just eight in the party and Democrats voting to remove him from the speaker's seat.

"We are pretty united, and we are strong, but we have to make sure that we even get a little stronger," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
House Republicans don't want a repeat of January's 15-round vote to pick a new speaker, so this time, they must caucus to decide who will get their vote, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who said he believes the decision can be reached that way in just one round, told Newsmax.
jeff van drew, speaker, kevin mccarthy, jim jordan, vote, caucus, steve scalise
464
2023-03-05
Thursday, 05 October 2023 10:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved