Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Biden Admin Push for Censorship 'Scares Me'

Speaking to Newsmax on the report that Twitter quashed the Hunter Biden laptop story, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., called the blurring lines of elected officials intermingling with social media platforms scary.

"I've said this is a president and an administration and a leadership in the House and the Senate that honestly is more comfortable with the government in communist China than they are in what should be the true and good government of America," Van Drew told "Saturday Agenda."

"They scare me. These people scare me. And it scares me what they do. We're losing our freedoms. ... [S]ocial media should be the marketplace of ideas: left, right, middle of the road. It can be communist, but it should also be conservative. It should be an exchange of true ideas where people are willing and able to do that."

But, the congressman added, "that's not the deal. Anything comes up that they don't like, they do everything they can to ... close it down, and that's what's been happening."

In October 2020, weeks before the presidential election, the New York Post published the Hunter Biden laptop story. And 15 days before Election Day, 51 former intelligence officials cosigned a letter saying the story was Russian disinformation.

Russians were "trying to influence how Americans vote in this election," they wrote. "Moscow [will] pull out the stops to do anything possible to help [Donald] Trump win and/or to weaken [Joe] Biden should he win.

"A 'laptop op' fits the bill, as the publication of the emails are clearly designed to discredit Biden. ... It is high time that Russia stops interfering in our democracy."