Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Wouldn't Back Spending Bill, Even as a Democrat

Rep. Jeff Van Drew told Newsmax that he wouldn't have voted for President Joe Biden's massive climate, social spending, and health care package, even when he was a Democrat.

During a Friday appearance on "Spicer & Co." the Democrat-turned-Republican congressman from New Jersey said he didn't understand why Biden allies in competitive districts were campaigning on passing the Inflation Reduction Act.

"A few years ago, I changed [parties], I never would have been campaigning on this stuff because I wouldn't have ...voted for it and I wouldn't have stayed there," Van Drew explained. "That was the whole point of what I did when I made the changed."

Van Drew stated that he believes the Democrats' strategy is to push American citizens into supporting their legislative agenda. However, he added that he doesn't "know what they can do to convince us."

"Is inflation good? Is what's going on with taxes good? Is the fact that our supply chain is not functioning properly good? Is the fact crime is higher than it ever was – homicides are up 50% –is that good?" the congressman queried.

"We can't get police officers, is that good? The border is burst open, we have just millions of people coming over ... How could anybody vote for this?" he continued.

Van Drew attributed problems in the Biden administration to the influence of the "very far left," emphasizing that "they are not a majority of Americans" and are seeking to change "the very fabric" of the country.

"I spoke to the Chamber of Commerce the other day and I said, 'We have to make a decision as Americans: do we want faith and freedom? Do we want family? Do we want the things we've always believed in? Or are we going to go in a completely different direction."

