Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Persecution Bumps Trump Support

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Friday that the federal government's willful persecution of former President Donald Trump is a boon in one regard: He's winning over people who didn't support him previously because of it.

Van Drew told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that what's happening to Trump is actually bigger than Trump.

"It is more than just about President Trump. I've spoken to people that didn't even support him ;previously that do now because they see what's happening," Van Drew said. "This is unbelievable."

A New York judge has set a deadline of Monday for Trump to pony up $454 million in penalties and interest, secure a bond against it, or risk losing real estate assets before his appeal is even heard.

"When I say we're losing our American freedoms, I really mean it. He is being ... persecuted because he dare have a different idea, because he believes in the Republican and the traditional values that we have. He believes in American exceptionalism, in America coming back. And they will go to any recourse to stop him," Van Drew said.

"They will do whatever they need to do, including literally trying to strip fundamental rights away. And this is what I tell you, to every man and woman listening ... right now: If you do it to him, they can do it to us. This is wrong," he added.

"It's like a Third-World country. It is not the American way. This is like a dictatorship. It saddens me to see this."

