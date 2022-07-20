Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Help Ukraine, but US Must Come First

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, is expected on Wednesday to ask Congress for more money for the war-torn country, but Rep. Jeff Van Drew tells Newsmax that while the United States can help Ukraine, he's also concerned about taking too much money away from Americans and their needs.

"What's happening in Ukraine is terrible and I feel so sorry and so badly for those mothers and children and families that are going through this," the New Jersey Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "At the same time, we must take care of America. There are only so many billions of dollars that we can send around the world. There's only so much money that we can take away from the American people and the needs that they have here."

The U.S., Van Drew said, has inflation, shortage, and supply chain issues, as well as an open border and crime in its cities, and "we have to take care of America as well."

"I always believe in America first," Van Drew said "I do feel bad for these people. Ukraine has had its problems and it's had its corruption and it's had its issues."

But "America must take care of America and ensure that we don't get overly involved to where we have boots on the ground, overly involved where we have committed so many resources that we are stuck being in this conflict as part of it," he said. "That's not our job."

The U.S. can still help Ukraine more, Van Drew said, but "we have to be circumspect. We have to be careful and we can't do too much where we hurt our American people."

He stressed that when he says America and its people would come first, he does not mean that the U.S. shouldn't help Ukraine at all.

"But does it mean we just keep sending tens of billions of dollars over and over again?" said Van Drew. "We can't do that, either. Other countries have to help and I think that's important to realize. So that's the situation we are in right now."

Meanwhile, the House on Tuesday passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which provides legal protection for same-sex and interracial marriages, but Van Drew called that a "political tool" by Democrats to put Republicans on the record about where they stand.

The bill passed with 47 Republicans voting for it, including Van Drew. However, he said he questions the wisdom of passing legislation based on which Supreme Court decisions are liked or not liked.

"The bottom line here is it is some political theater," Van Drew said, noting that Democrats want to pass abortion legislation allowing for late-term procedures.

But with the same-sex marriage measure, "I don't have a problem moving it on to the Senate," said Van Drew.