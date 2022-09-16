×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jeff van drew | newsmax | credit card | gun sales

Jeff Van Drew to Newsmax: Credit Card Move on Gun Sales a 'Loss of Freedom'

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 16 September 2022 04:06 PM EDT

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Friday that the recent move by credit card companies to categorize gun sales separately is a "loss of freedom" for Americans.

Van Drew told "American Agenda" that the move is his biggest concern when it comes to gun rights.

He said: "Every day and every way we're losing freedom in this country, whether it's the ability to speak out online — sometimes you're taken off because you're too conservative — whether it's parents trying to speak out and make sure that their children are not getting just horrible information in school and learning the right things, and literally having the ability to speak and work with their children."

Van Drew continued: "This is just one more way. We already have a next background check, we have a federal check for those that have problems or have issues or who have done something wrong.

"You cannot purchase a gun without going through that next background check.

"This is just another level to try to really typecast … the companies that use credit cards, and they all do, and the people who own the credit card as being people that are going to be watched ever somewhere carefully like they're terrorists, or they're doing something wrong, and they're doing nothing wrong."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Friday that the recent move by credit card companies to categorize gun sales separately is a "loss of freedom" for Americans.
jeff van drew, newsmax, credit card, gun sales
215
2022-06-16
Friday, 16 September 2022 04:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved