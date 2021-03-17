Rep. Jeff Van Drew to Newsmax TV: Investigate NJ Gov. Murphy

It is time to investigate Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., for his own failings related to mandating long-term-care facilities to take in COVID-19 patients at the start of the pandemic, according to Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., on Newsmax TV.

"That's appropriate, because really many of us never understood at the time why you would take people that are already debilitated or already somewhat sick or already have problems, mixed them with other people who are very weak or aren't doing well," Van Drew, a former Democrat himself, told Wednesday's "John Bachman Now."

"You know that you're going to have issues. If you do that – even then we knew that much about COVID; we know that much about diseases in general; and we know that much about the aging process – it always seemed like a bad idea, and it's strange how it happened, and people were very uncomfortable with it."

While investigations into Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., have dominated the news cycles because of his being embroiled in sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, Murphy was one of 5 Democrat governors who mandated long-term-care facilities to take in COVID-19 patients.

"A lot of people have asked: How come only Cuomo?" Van Drew told host John Bachman. "Because we did the exact same thing here in New Jersey."

It was originally positioned as an anti-discrimination mandate, but it wound up being deadly for the most vulnerable, elderly Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We saw that in the beginning, the huge number of deaths that we had in New Jersey, the majority of them were from that very situation," Van Drew said, adding blood is on Gov. Murphy's hands.

"A lot of people died because of what the governor did."

Van Drew added a call for a "thorough investigation" in how the mandate endangered live lives of New Jersey's most vulnerable.

"I think you know, when it comes to human life, it deserves a thorough investigation," he said. "It deserves, you know, due diligence to find out why it was done, how it was done, what the reasonings were, and I think that is going to happen.

"I would hope that would have" already, Van Drew lamented.

It was reported earlier this year roughly 45% of New Jersey's COVID-19 deaths (nearly 24,000) have come from long-term-care facilities. Here is the latest New Jersey report on the number of long-term-care facility nursing home deaths up until March 12 of this year.

Also, in the interview, Van Drew rebuked the Biden administration's unwinding President Donald Trump's border policies and the massive $1.9 trillion spending package that will ultimately lead to higher taxes, interest rates, and economic stagnation.

Van Drew said, "this is not rocket science."

"It is pretty easy to understand what's going on: 2 months ago, things were getting better, progressively better, and we got a new president who changed the policy, changed a great deal what was happening at the border, and said he wouldn't continue with the border wall," Van Drew said.

"This is where we were before 2 months ago, and this is where we are now, and the only thing that's really changed is the administration and the policies."

