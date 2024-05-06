Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: GOP Can't Get Caught Up in Speaker 'Sideshow'

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Monday he understands the frustrations conservatives have had with Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and other moderates in the GOP House caucus.

But Van Drew told "The Chris Salcedo Show" with the general election just six months away, now is not the time for the Republican Party to get involved in a "sideshow" by supporting a motion to vacate the speakership issued by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

"Nobody was more disappointed with the FISA bill, [where] we [are] still continuing to allow Americans to be spied upon by other Americans in the Department of Justice and elsewhere, disappointed with the appropriations bills, disappointed that as we tightened up Ukraine's borders, we're not tightening up our own," Van Drew said. "I totally, completely get it. It was a rough month. But I've spoken to President [Donald] Trump about this numerous times. As recently as two days ago.

"We can't get involved in a sideshow right now. We can't be in this war internally. The only thing I am thinking about right now is winning. Winning a bigger, more robust, more conservative majority in the House of Representatives, winning the Senate, and getting some good U.S. senators in there who will really stand up for Republican principles and, of course, most of all, having President Donald J. Trump be our next president."

Van Drew warned that if Republicans engage in another fight to replace another speaker, Democrats will seize on it politically.

"We can't get sidelined with this," he said. "[Democrats will] try to show us as being inefficient, unable to lead, you name it, they'll do it. We don't win on this one. I don't want the Democrats helping us [in keeping Johnson].

"I don't want this to happen now. Not because I don't understand how you and other conservatives feel. I feel the same way. This is not the time. This isn't the place. This isn't a dress rehearsal. We have to win. It's about winning, period."

