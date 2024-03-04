Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Republicans Not Sticking Together

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Monday that he has no intention of supporting any of the six bills that Congress unveiled on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, the Republican caucus isn't sticking together the way that it should," he said. "The bottom line is I'm not voting for these bills. I'm not voting to allow illegals to get legal representation. I'm not voting to keep the border the way that it is."

The package of six bills was released yesterday to give lawmakers the mandated 72 hours to review legislation prior to voting. The bills are said to contain approximately $460 billion worth of funding or less than 30% of discretionary spending Congress is looking to approve this year.

"We should go back to pre-COVID spending. We are spending on all kinds of mandates for electric vehicles. It's just wrong," Van Drew said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., pointed to some perceived policy wins for Republicans, yet despite his personal admiration, Van Drew remained disappointed in the "bloated budget."

"What we're doing is wrong. The speaker is a good man, but this is not a budget, or these aren't bills that I'm voting for," he said.

