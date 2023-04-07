Van Drew to Newsmax: Judiciary Has Right to Call In Pomerantz

The House Judiciary Committee has the right to subpoena former New York County Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz because information is needed for future litigation to keep prosecutions like the one against former President Donald Trump from "ever happening again," Rep. Jeff Van Drew tells Newsmax.

"What a dark day for the United States of America," the New Jersey Republican said Thursday on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" about the felony charges filed against Trump. "It just makes me so sad inside to see what's going on, and Pomerantz is a very unpleasant individual that I don't think loves the United States of America, and he's a partisan hack."

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Thursday sent a letter to Pomerantz, along with the subpoena, explaining the demand for his appearance.

The letter came after Trump denounced the former prosecutor's ties to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation and his book "People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account," showing the efforts to indict the former president.

However, Pomerantz was requested to appear voluntarily in a March 22 letter from three House GOP chairmen, and Jordan said in his letter this week that the former prosecutor had responded on March 27 that "at the instruction of the New York County District Attorney's Office, you would not cooperate with our oversight."

Van Drew also denounced Bragg as a partisan hack and said he and Pomerantz were not concerned with the future welfare of New York City, but about getting Trump.

"Pomerantz was so intense in his hatred of Trump that he didn't think Bragg was moving fast enough, and when Bragg didn't move fast enough, he resigned and then wrote his memoirs," said Van Drew.

He further denounced the case against Trump as being "completely vacuous" and said there is "nothing to it.''

"It's like so many of the other things that the president has gone through," Van Drew added, including the impeachments that were brought against him.

"These people can't stop, and they don't realize they're hurting the country," he said. "I'm one of the people who are listening out there who realize they're not just going after Donald Trump. They're going after us. He's just in the way."

Jordan, he added, has "made it very clear" that the Judiciary Committee will conduct its investigation "in a very methodical way. A very honest way. This is not going to be a Jan. 6 hearing. This is going to be the real thing. We're going to do this right."

Van Drew further said that he thinks Pomerantz had a "great deal" to do with Bragg pursuing the charges against Trump, and that the former prosecutor is "a little bit more dangerous" than Bragg, who is also a "pretty dangerous man."

"These are people that don't care what they do to the people around them," he said. "They only have one thing in mind, to make sure they change the fabric of this nation." They also want to "destroy Donald Trump" because they know if he becomes president, "he's going to crack this rotten egg [in] Washington, D.C., open, and let all the stench out, and let everybody see the corruption that exists not only there but some other places like Chicago and New York and other areas as well."

Van Drew left the Democrat Party in 2019, when he opposed Trump's first impeachment, and noted Thursday that he was the "only one in history that's ever gone from the majority party to the minority party."

"That's how much I believed in that," he said. "That's how strongly I felt about it, and how disgusted I was with what was going on."

