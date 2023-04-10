Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: America 'On Precipice' From Biden, Dems

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Monday that America is "on the precipice" due to the policies of Democrats and President Joe Biden, and the GOP must stand up before we lose the country.

"Our country, The United States of America, we are on the precipice. We're on the edge," Van Drew said during "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Monday. "If we're not careful, if we're not strong, we will lose the America we know and love."

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, who joined Van Drew on the broadcast, said that Americans need to "wake up" and support strong Republicans in the next election to resist the weaponization of the federal government by Biden and the Democrats.

"The people in this nation better wake up. We better start supporting those strong Republicans we have at local, state, and national level because we've got to get a handle on this and fairly quickly," Self said. "We have got to fight back against this weaponization of the federal government. [Rep.] Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is leading that effort in the Congress, and we need to support him and everyone that is on that [Judiciary] Committee."

In addition to putting new Republicans in Congress, Van Drew said that Biden needs to be replaced as president for the bad decisions he has made since taking office in January 2021, and that many of our foreign policy woes with the Middle East, China, and Russia's Ukraine invasion would not likely have taken place if former President Donald Trump was still in the White House.

"It's not hard to see under [the] Democrats' America we are becoming the dispensable nation. What's being done to stop this agenda? Not nearly enough, and the presidency matters in cases like this. We need a strong president," Van Drew said. "Ukraine wouldn't be happening. The problems with China wouldn't be happening. The problems in the Middle East wouldn't be happening. I mean, we were in an amazing place two-and-a-half years ago. Look where President Trump took us."

He said that despite Trump's language and attitude in office, his policies and actions had the country in a much better position.

"Some folks don't like him. He's a little rough around the edges, or he says things that are a little tough," Van Drew said. "I'm fine with that, because I look at results, and President Trump got results. We were safe. We were strong. We were powerful. We have to go back to that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!