Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Blocked Border Bill 'Piece of Garbage'

The border bill blocked Thursday by Senate Republicans meant to clamp down on the number of migrants allowed to claim asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border doesn't hurt Republicans, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., said on Newsmax.

"I don't think it hurts Republicans. I think we have to get the message out — this is so important — what they're doing, quite frankly, the Democratic Party is awful in this case. This is a bad bill," Van Drew told "National Report."

"It codifies and regulates illegal immigration to make it just part of what is normal to allow it and to process it faster. It doesn't stop catch and release. It doesn't have the 'Stay in Mexico' policy. It doesn't have immediately expedite back to the country of origin. It doesn't have anything like Title 42 in it.

"It doesn't finish building the wall. The list goes on and on and you know what the worst thing of all is for them to be so disingenuous to create a bill, that's a bad bill, because they just want to say that they did something because there's an election coming up, but they refused to do the real thing," he added.

The legislation, negotiated by a bipartisan group of senators including James Lankford, R-Okla., Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., was already rejected by most Republicans in February when it was linked to a foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies. But with immigration and border security becoming one of the top issues of this year's election, Democrats are looking for an answer to the barrage of GOP attacks, led by presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

"We don't even need a bill," said Van Drew.

"We did a good bill, H.R.2, that does all the things I spoke about, but we don't need to do a bill because president [Joe] Biden … undid all the protections, all the border control, everything that we did have on the border by his executive orders.

Biden, he added, "undid everything [Donald] Trump did. … They come up with a bogus bad bill. It's a piece of garbage and it's an affront to the American public, most especially on Memorial Day when men and women die to keep our country solvent, to keep our country strong, to keep the experience of the Great American exceptionalism."

