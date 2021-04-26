Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax TV: Biden 'Spending Trillions of Dollars' on 'Crazy Ideas'

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., says President Joe Biden has made the situation worse at the southwest border and is preparing to spend "trillions of dollars on all kinds of crazy ideas."

When asked about Biden’s high marks in recent polls during an interview on Newsmax TV's "John Bachman Now," Van Drew said, "it's very, very early on and I think numbers, quite frankly, mean less and less, and I think there are a lot of people concerned with a lot of what either this president is doing or supporting. The border is complete chaos, it really presents a health problem, a crime problem, a humanitarian problem.

"This is the situation, it's really unfortunate when the president takes over and actually makes the situation worse by far than it was. We had agreements with Mexico. We had agreements with the northern triangle. We were building borders. Every nation must have strong borders if it is to be a strong nation, and we were well on our way," he added.

"He’s reversed all of that. We saw all the kids and adults coming over with ‘Biden for President’ T-shirts on, which was just, the only word I have is bizarre, so that's a horrible thing."

The congressman also said Biden "has supported legislation, terrible legislation, that's going through the House of Representatives to make Washington, [D.C.] the 51st state. Legislation that literally only nine percent of the money that was supposed to go for Covid[-19] relief actually went for Covid[-19] relief. Transportation and infrastructure bill looks like it's shaping up that at most only 25% will go for real transportation and infrastructure. We're spending trillions of dollars on all kinds of crazy ideas and not taking care of the basics."

Van Drew also said he won’t personally attend Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress later this week, but will watch it over Skype.

"I'm actually gonna watch it via Skype and I'll watch it from my office here in New Jersey," he said, "because I've got a lot of work to do with my constituents, and I think it's very important sometimes not only to be spending your time in Washington, but to be just spending your time taking care of your people at home, relating to them, talking to them, telling them what's really going on. So I certainly will be watching, but I will be watching from here."