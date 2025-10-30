Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Numbers, Momentum With Ciattarelli

The latest polling shows the gap closing between Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., and Republican Jack Ciattarelli in the widely watched race for New Jersey governor, and Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Thursday that "the momentum is with" Ciattarelli.

"Let's look at four years ago when Jack Ciattarelli ran. He was 20 points back. And when the election actually took place and was over, he was within the margin of error," Van Drew said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

"Republicans, particularly in New Jersey, never poll as well. That's consistent."

"So that's amazing. I mean, he has really done much, much better in this election," he added.

Van Drew, who represents New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District, credited Ciattarelli with bringing over more than just GOP voters to his campaign.

"The numbers are with him, the momentum is with him, and the issues are with him," said Van Drew.

"The majority of independents and undeclared are going to Jack Ciattarelli and even some of the few moderate Democrats that are left. And of course, all the Republicans."

