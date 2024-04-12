Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Agencies Want to Go After Americans

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax that Friday’s passage of a revised FISA bill "was an abomination" because many members of the U.S. intelligence community "want to go after Americans."

Earlier on Friday, the House of Representatives voted to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) yet neglected to find support behind a separate provision that would have ended the warrantless surveillance of Americans. The FBI has been accused of illegally accessing this information 278,000 times without seeking the approval of a judge.

Van Drew noted that voters should be suspicious of FISA because Congress succeeded in exempting themselves from the same rules as other Americans, adding "what happened today was wrong." Posting on X immediately following the vote, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., wrote "FISA Passed! Warrantless searches of Americans allowed but of course exempted Congress. #Disgusted."

"They’re not going to go after a congressman the same way because they know something could go wrong and they don’t want to their personal lives, their habits, their attitudes, their beliefs to be investigated," he said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com