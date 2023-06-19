Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: FBI Playing Politics

The FBI has failed in its core mission and is playing politics so blatantly that it has raised the suspicions of House Oversight Committee members, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Monday.

During an interview on "John Bachman Now," Van Drew blasted the agency for its thinly veiled opposition to handling over documents to the House panel that pertain to alleged bribery of the Biden family.

"The FBI has not done the job, but not only is it not done the job, it's been helping individuals politically," Van Drew charged.

"When we've asked the FBI questions to produce documents and literally — no exaggeration — you get documents, even declassified documents, that 90% of it is redacted," he continued.

"[The House] Oversight [Committee is] fighting hard and they've got to keep fighting hard."

"Hopefully, they get the necessary information because we know that there's something there — with these bank accounts that have been created … these false corporations that were created," Van Drew charged.

"Where there is smoke, there is fire," the lawmaker said. "And there's more smoke right now coming out of the Bidens than there is coming out of Canada."

The lawmaker also pounded U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas for the continuing flood of migrants coming into the country at the southern border.

"The cartel has the resources it has and the ability that it has because Alejandro Mayorkas has allowed this border situation to exist," Van Drew asserted, adding that cartel members openly defy border restrictions.

"This is the fault of an administration who, from day one, had people … from the other side of the border coming over with Biden T-shirts on," he said. "They've created this. They've done it, and now it's got to be straightened out."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!