Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: GOP Needs Good Self-Examination

The Republican Party needs a good self-examination ahead of the 2024 presidential election following Tuesday's disappointing election results, including Republican National Chair Ronna McDaniel, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., said on Newsmax.

"I'm not going to blame one person, but I will say this, it should have been a much better year," Van Drew said Thursday on "The Chris Salcedo Show" when asked whether he believed it was time for new RNC leadership. "We can do better.

"I'm going to tell you what, the Democrats … the end game to them is winning, the end game to them is changing the structure of this nation to a new and different nation that we've never known before. Our end game as Republicans has to be to work together, to fight together, to be stronger together, to stand up for this Republic."

Republicans are calling on McDaniel to resign after Democrats won marquee races Tuesday night, including Gov. Andy Beshear's victory in Kentucky for a second term in a state that just three years ago was handily won by former President Donald Trump.

In addition to the Kentucky loss, Republicans also fell in Virginia, where Democrats who campaigned on protecting abortion rights did well in Tuesday's legislative elections, retaking full control of the General Assembly after two years of divided power.

Van Drew said the entire Republican Party needs a good "self-examination" ahead of a "very important year.

"All of Congress is up for reelection … and of course the presidency. We have to win. You can't do any good in this world if you can't win. I want to be a winner; I want my party to be a winner. I want us to do better, and I think everyone needs to examine what they're doing in the House of Representatives and certainly as far as the Republican leadership as well.

"I think [McDaniel] does need to take a look at [herself, too.] I think she needs to take a very serious look at it where we're going, and what we're doing."

