Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: America Is the 'Best Nation Ever'

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax that last night's speech by President Donald Trump to a joint session of Congress proves America is back.

"America is the best nation that ever was on the face of the Earth," he said.

Van Drew, a former Democrat, said on "American Agenda" the Republican Party under Trump's leadership stands in sharp contrast to Democrats.

"They didn't believe we were the best," he said. "They didn't believe in Make America Great Again. They didn't believe in America first. I believe in America. American exceptionalism and everything that goes with it. That's what that speech was about."

Van Drew said the new positioning of America on the world stage will mean different things to different people.

"Now it translates into different issues, whether it's keeping the borders buttoned up, making our cities cleaner, nicer and safer," he said. "Restoring the love of our military and faith and confidence in our military. And I could go on and on, you know, letting energy flow again, being the leading force in the world.

"We don't follow. We lead in America. That's what it was all about. And that's why it was a good thing. Americans need to hear this."

