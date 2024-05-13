WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jeff van drew | donald trump | rally | new jersey | supporters | surprise | crowd

Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Trump Rally 'Largest' in N.J. Political History

By    |   Monday, 13 May 2024 10:49 AM EDT

A massive crowd of nearly 100,000 showed up to rally for former President Donald Trump in the deep-blue state of New Jersey — a turnout that took even Trump supporters by surprise, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Monday.

In an interview on "Wake Up America," Van Drew declared the Saturday rally was "the largest political rally in the history of the state" — and that "in all honesty, we didn't know it was going to be this big."

A spokesperson for the City of Wildwood told the Associated Press she estimated there were between 80,000 and 100,000 people at the event.

"When I walked up there and I spoke … the thing that you saw there were Americans across the entire spectrum," Van Drew said.

"They're believers," he said. "They believe in this extraordinary experience, this amazing place that we call the United States, and they wanted it to continue."

"These people know in their heart [that] if we … lose this, we could lose America," he said, adding: "This is not about keeping or saving the Republican Party. This about saving the republic itself."

The lawmaker called the gathering "peaceful," and both "fun" and "serious."

"It was everything that you would want in a rally," he said. "It was great, and that's why the mainstream media just don't want to talk about it much, because they've never seen anything like it before."

Van Drew predicted people in New Jersey will vote for Trump based on his previous administration's delivery on economic issues.

"I'm the campaign chair for New Jersey, I want to do everything possible," he told Newsmax. "We are going to win this state, and we're going to work hard, and we're going to fight hard … we got to give it everything we got."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
A massive crowd of nearly 100,000 showed up to rally for former President Donald Trump in the deep-blue state of New Jersey - a turnout that took even Trump supporters by surprise, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Monday.
jeff van drew, donald trump, rally, new jersey, supporters, surprise, crowd, energy, economy
350
2024-49-13
Monday, 13 May 2024 10:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved